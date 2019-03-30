Machado agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Saturday.

Machado had attended spring training with the Marlins as a non-roster invitee but was ultimately released after failing to make the Opening Day roster. He'll have a more challenging path back to the majors while joining a Cubs organization that has a deeper stable of infield options. Machado opened the past season in an everyday role with the Tigers but floundered while receiving a career-high 233 plate appearances, slashing just .206/.263/.290 with one home run.

More News
Our Latest Stories