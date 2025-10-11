Cubs' Drew Pomeranz: Opening Game 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pomeranz will serve as the Cubs' opening pitcher Saturday in Game 5 of the NLDS versus Milwaukee, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Pomeranz has struck out five batters across five scoreless innings in the postseason so far, and the Cubs will now entrust him to collect the first several outs of Saturday's winner-take-all matchup. He most likely will come out of the game after the first inning, at which point Shota Imanaga could take over as the Cubs' bulk reliever.
