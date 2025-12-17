Pomeranz signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pomeranz was dominant during his time with the Cubs this past season -- his first MLB campaign since 2021 -- finishing the year with a 2.17 ERA and 1.07 WHIP alongside a 57:15 K:BB over 49.2 regular-season frames. By joining the Angels, the 37-year-old southpaw instantly becomes one of the most reliable arms in a bullpen that finished 2025 with an AL-worst 4.86 ERA, and he figures to receive a fair share of save opportunities alongside Ben Joyce (shoulder) and Robert Stephenson (elbow).