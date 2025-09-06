Pomeranz will serve as the Cubs' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Pomeranz has turned in a 2.45 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 40.1 innings while pitching primarily in middle relief this season, but the Cubs will deploy him as an opener for the fourth time in 2025. The 36-year-old southpaw has pitched more than one inning just three times this season, so he'll likely hand the game over to Chicago's bullpen after recording the game's first three outs. Colin Rea and Aaron Civale are both available to cover multiple innings in relief once Pomeranz exits the contest.