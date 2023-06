Howard (hip) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in High-A South Bend's 13-9 loss to Lansing.

In addition to providing three hits in his season debut, Howard played all nine innings at shortstop for South Bend. Now that he's healthy again, the 2020 first-round pick will likely be in line for an extended stay at South Bend after he was previously sidelined for much of the 2022 campaign after requiring surgery on his left hip last May.