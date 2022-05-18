Cubs minor-league director Jared Banner confirmed Tuesday that Howard will be out for the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a serious left hip injury in a May 10 game with High-A South Bend, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. South Bend transferred Howard from its 7-day injured list to 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Banner didn't elaborate on the nature of the injury and didn't say whether or not Howard will require surgery, but at the very least, the 20-year-old will require more than four months of rehab and recovery time. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft was hitting .244 with a home run, three stolen bases and 10 RBI in 23 games before going down with the injury.