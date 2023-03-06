Howard (hip) has been spotted fielding grounders and taking live at-bats since reporting to minor-league spring training, Scott Changnon of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs haven't provided official word regarding whether Howard will be fully cleared for the start of the minor-league season in early April, but even if the 2020 first-round pick opens the campaign on the injured list, he doesn't look as though he'll miss extended time to begin the season. Howard was sidelined for most of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery on his left hip last May.