Howard will be placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a hip injury Wednesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Howard fell awkwardly in Tuesday's game at High-A South Bend, and he'll be forced to sit out at least a week due to his hip issue. The 20-year-old had a bit of a slow start to the season but hit .320 with a home run, eight RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases over his last 14 games.