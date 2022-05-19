Howard will undergo surgery to address his left hip injury, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Howard sustained a significant left hip injury in a game at High-A South Bend on May 10, and Cubs minor-league director Jared Banner said Tuesday that the 20-year-old will miss the remainder of the season. While president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer didn't officially say that Howard's surgery would be a season-ending procedure, the prospect will require a lengthy rehab process. Howard is expected to make a full recovery, but the injury is a significant blow for him after he hit .244 with a homer, a triple, a double, 10 RBI, eight runs and three stolen bases over 23 games in South Bend to begin the year.