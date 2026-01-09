Cabrera agreed to a one-year, $4.45 million contract with the Cubs on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Cabrera put together a strong 2025 campaign with Miami, finishing with an 8-7 record (26 starts) while posting a 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 150:48 K:BB across 137.2 innings. He was traded by the Marlins to the Cubs on Wednesday, and if healthy, he provides the Cubs with upside and strikeout potential out of the rotation.