Manager David Ross said Wednesday that Schwindel (back) is "slowly getting better" and is expected to start baseball activities soon, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Schwindel has been on the injured list since June 18 and was still dealing with back tightness Tuesday. However, he apparently showed improvement when he was re-evaluated Tuesday and is tracking toward resuming baseball activities. A better timetable for the 30-year-old's return is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for activities.