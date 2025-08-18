Hollowell allowed four runs on three hits and four walks across two innings of relief in a 7-0 loss to the Brewers in the first game of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out two.

Hollowell simply couldn't find the strike zone consistently, as he threw just 21 of his 45 pitches for strikes. The righty also uncorked a wild pitch in the rough outing as the Cubs let him take one on the chin to save bullpen arms for the second game Monday. Hollowell was called up to the majors earlier in the day to serve as the team's 27th man, and after the poor performance, he'll likely return to Triple-A Iowa in the near future.