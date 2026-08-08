Cubs' Jacob Webb: Dominant in seventh save

Webb picked up the save Friday against the Royals, striking out two during a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander was called upon to preserve a 6-4 advantage and had no trouble putting down Kansas City in order to extend his scoreless streak to 19 games. Webb is just 7-for-11 in save opportunities this year, but he's converted his last five chances and hasn't walked a batter in his last eight outings. Daniel Palencia (elbow) is nearing his return from the injured list, but Webb's 2.44 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB through 51.2 innings this year could keep him in the closer mix even once Palencia is reinstated.