Cubs' Jacob Webb: Earns another save Sunday

Webb allowed a hit and a walk across two scoreless innings of relief to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals. He struck out one.

Webb worked the eighth and ninth innings on 27 pitches to record his third save of the season. The righty has earned two of those saves in the last seven games, which corresponds roughly with when Daniel Palencia (elbow) hit the injured list. Webb should continue to be Chicago's top option for saves at the moment, but his fantasy value will take a hit sometime after the All-Star break when Palencia is able to return and slide back into the closer role.