Cubs' Jacob Webb: Earns win Sunday

Webb (3-2) worked around a hit and a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Sunday's 4-3, extra inning victory over the Brewers. He struck out three.

Webb got into some trouble in the bottom of the ninth inning in a 1-1 game by putting two runners on base, but his ability to generate strikeouts helped bail him out. The righty reliever then earned the win when the Cubs scored three time in the top of the 10th. Webb now has a 3.47 ERA and 45 strikeouts across 36.1 innings this season, and he's presumably Chicago's top option for saves at the moment with Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list.