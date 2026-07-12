Cubs' Jacob Webb: Grabs fourth save

Webb recorded the final two outs Sunday to pick up the save in an 8-4 win over Cincinnati.

After Caleb Thielbar allowed a pair of singles, Webb entered with one out in the ninth inning and proceeded to record the final two outs, locking down his fourth save this season. With Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the IL, Webb and Trent Thornton have stepped up as Chicago's primary ninth-inning options. Webb now has three saves in his last four appearances while holding opponents scoreless in his last nine innings. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.05 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 41.1 innings.