Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cubs' Jacob Webb: Grabs fourth save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Webb recorded the final two outs Sunday to pick up the save in an 8-4 win over Cincinnati.

After Caleb Thielbar allowed a pair of singles, Webb entered with one out in the ninth inning and proceeded to record the final two outs, locking down his fourth save this season. With Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the IL, Webb and Trent Thornton have stepped up as Chicago's primary ninth-inning options. Webb now has three saves in his last four appearances while holding opponents scoreless in his last nine innings. He'll head into the All-Star break with a 3.05 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 41.1 innings.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!