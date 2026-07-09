Cubs' Jacob Webb: Picks up save Wednesday

Webb pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the save in Wednesday's 9-7 win over the Orioles.

After Daniel Palencia (elbow) landed on the injured list back in mid-June, Webb has stepped up as the primary closer for the Cubs, and he now has three saves in four chances since Palencia went out. The righty ceded a save opportunity to Trent Thornton on Tuesday, though Webb was called on in a high-leverage spot earlier in the game. Overall, the 32-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts across 39.2 innings this season, making him a fairly effective relief option to date.