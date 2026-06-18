Cubs' Jacob Webb: Records save Wednesday

Webb allowed a solo home run but still managed to secure the save in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Rockies. He struck out one.

Staked to an 8-5 lead, Webb allowed a home run to Kyle Karros in the top of the ninth inning, but the righty buckled in to secure his second save of the season. Webb got the first save opportunity in the absence of Daniel Palencia, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation. It's unclear how long Palencia will ultimately be out, which could make Webb a good speculative add in the meantime.