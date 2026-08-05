Cubs' Jacob Webb: Shuts door for save Wednesday

Webb tossed a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

After starter Shota Imanaga allowed just one run in his five innings of work, Chicago's middle relievers allowed five runs in three innings. Webb then managed to slow done the imposing Los Angeles lineup for his sixth save of the season. The righty has pitched well with a 2.49 ERA and 56 strikeouts across 50.2 innings this year, and he's done a good job since stepping into the closer role. However, Daniel Palencia (elbow) is due back soon, and the Cubs also picked up Ryan Zeferjahn at the trade deadline, which clouds the back end of Chicago's bullpen a bit moving forward. At the very least, Webb has earned the opportunity to keep seeing high-leverage work, possibly as part of a closer committee.