Triantos (knee) is slashing .364/.417/.568 with two home runs, two stolen bases, seven RBI and nine runs in 11 games since being reinstated from High-A South Bend's 7-day injured list May 9.

Triantos spent the first month of the season on the shelf while recovering from the surgery he underwent in March to address a torn meniscus in his right knee, but the 20-year-old has hit the ground running upon reporting to South Bend. After playing primarily at third base in 2022, Triantos has made the move to the keystone in 2023, as nine of his 11 starts to date have come at second base. His other two starts have come as a designated hitter.