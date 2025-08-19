The Cubs reinstated Taillon (calf) from the 15-day injured list to start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Brewers.

The right-hander was poised to return Monday before Game 2 of that doubleheader was postponed by a day, and he's now officially back on the active roster to make his first MLB start since June 29. Taillon surrendered 15 runs while losing his last three starts before landing on the injured list, but prior to that stretch he had a 3.48 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 65:16 K:BB over 82.2 innings this year. The 33-year-old threw 84 pitches over 5.1 frames in his final rehab outing, so he shouldn't have significant workload limitations.