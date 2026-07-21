Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Allows four runs in return from IL

Taillon did not factor into the decision of Monday's extra-inning loss, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out six.

Making his first start since June 7 after landing on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, Taillon was ambushed early, allowing all four runs in the first inning on back-to-back homers by Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler. It has been a challenging season for Taillon, as after posting an ERA below 4.00 and winning at least 10 games in each of the past two regular seasons, the veteran right-hander has stumbled to a 2-5 record with a 5.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB across 72 innings (14 starts) in 2026. His next outing is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Pirates.