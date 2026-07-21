Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Allows four runs in return from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Taillon did not factor into the decision of Monday's extra-inning loss, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out six.

Making his first start since June 7 after landing on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, Taillon was ambushed early, allowing all four runs in the first inning on back-to-back homers by Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler. It has been a challenging season for Taillon, as after posting an ERA below 4.00 and winning at least 10 games in each of the past two regular seasons, the veteran right-hander has stumbled to a 2-5 record with a 5.38 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 65:25 K:BB across 72 innings (14 starts) in 2026. His next outing is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Pirates.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!