Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Appears ready to return from IL

Taillon (hamstring) struck out three and allowed one hit and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Iowa.

Making the second start of his rehab assignment, Taillon built up to 53 pitches (34 strikes) and posted an excellent Called Strikes plus Whiffs rate of 32.1 percent. According to MLB.com, Taillon is slated to throw during the All-Star break, and if the Cubs' coaching and training staffs are satisfied with how he looks, the veteran right-hander should rejoin the big-league rotation to begin the second half. Taillon has been on the shelf since June 9 due to a left hamstring strain.