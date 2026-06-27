Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Could return before ASB

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that there's a chance Taillon (hamstring) will return from the injured list before the All-Star break, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs initially believed that Taillon would be out through the break when he landed on the injured list with a strained left hamstring, but he's been ahead of schedule in his rehab. Counsell noted that the right-hander would make just one brief start if he were to pitch again in the first half, but his return would still be well-received by a Cubs team that currently has five starting pitchers on the injured list.