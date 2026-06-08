Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Dealing with hamstring injury

Taillon suffered a left hamstring strain in the second inning of Sunday night's contest against the Giants, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Taillon pulled up lame on the final pitch of a six-pitch walk to Matt Chapman in the top of the second inning, and his departure is now understood to be the result of a hamstring injury. The right-hander may now be placed on the 15-day injured list, and depending on the severity of the strain, Taillon could be forced to miss extended time. Javier Assad, who replaced Taillon on Sunday, is the most likely candidate to replace him in the rotation moving forward if a trip to the IL is required.