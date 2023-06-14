Taillon (2-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Taillon won his second consecutive start, going six innings while tossing 95 pitches in his longest outing of the season. After going 0-3 with an ugly 8.04 ERA in his first eight outings, the 31-year-old veteran has made modest improvements in the month of June, going 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA over three starts. The results are certainly not what the Cubs expected after signing Taillon to a four-year, $68 million dollar deal in the offseason.