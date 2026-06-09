Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Officially placed on IL

The Cubs placed Taillon on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Taillon was able to make it through just one inning during his start Sunday before exiting with a strained hamstring, and he'll now officially have to wait at least two more weeks before making his next appearance on a big-league mound. Ethan Roberts was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, and Javier Assad, who pitched 6.1 innings following Taillon's removal Sunday, is a likely candidate to move into the Cubs' rotation.