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Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Officially placed on IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs placed Taillon on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamstring strain, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Taillon was able to make it through just one inning during his start Sunday before exiting with a strained hamstring, and he'll now officially have to wait at least two more weeks before making his next appearance on a big-league mound. Ethan Roberts was recalled from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move, and Javier Assad, who pitched 6.1 innings following Taillon's removal Sunday, is a likely candidate to move into the Cubs' rotation.

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