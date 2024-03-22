Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced Friday that Taillon (back) will begin the season on the injured list and won't be ready to return until at least mid-April, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
The right-hander only recently resumed mound work after recovering from the back tightness that scratched him from a spring start March 9, so it's not a shock he won't be ready to begin the regular season. Taillon is throwing a bullpen session Friday and will need some time to build up to a starter's workload, so a mid-April return is likely a best-case scenario.
