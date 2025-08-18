Taillon (calf) won't be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Taillon was on track to make his first start since June 29 after missing time with a right calf strain, but he'll need to wait one more day after Wrigley Field experienced heavy rain right before first pitch. The twin bill will now take place Tuesday, and Taillon is listed as the probable pitcher to toe the rubber for Game 2, per Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com.