Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Return bumped to Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taillon (calf) won't be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Brewers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Taillon was on track to make his first start since June 29 after missing time with a right calf strain, but he'll need to wait one more day after Wrigley Field experienced heavy rain right before first pitch. The twin bill will now take place Tuesday, and Taillon is listed as the probable pitcher to toe the rubber for Game 2, per Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com.
More News
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Sharp in final rehab start•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Making final rehab start Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Builds up to 78 pitches in rehab•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Set for rehab start•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Scratched from rehab start•
-
Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Struggles in rehab start•