Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Returning against Tigers

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Taillon (hamstring) will return from the injured list during the Cubs' upcoming series against the Tigers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

It's still unknown exactly which game of the series Taillon will start, but the Cubs should announce their pitching plans later this weekend. The 34-year-old righty has been on the shelf since June 9 due to a strained left hamstring but was cleared to begin pitching in minor-league games July 5. He gave up just one walk and one hit while striking out three batters in 4.2 shutout innings during his most recent outing at Triple-A Iowa but threw just 53 pitches, so he could have a workload restriction in place while he makes his second-half debut.