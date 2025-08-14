Taillon (calf) tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. He allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Taillon looked sharp and managed to build up to 84 pitches after logging 78 pitches in his previous outing. The veteran righty has now made three rehab starts for Iowa, and manager Craig Counsell said Taillon's next trip to the mound will be back with the Cubs after missing about a month and a half of action due to a right calf strain. He lines up for a tough matchup with the red-hot Brewers at Wrigley Field early next week.