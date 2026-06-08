Cubs' Jameson Taillon: Ticketed for IL

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Giants that Taillon (hamstring) will be headed to the 15-day injured list, Marquee Sports Network reports.

Taillon was charged with an earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters over one inning before he was forced out of his start Sunday in the top of the second due to a left hamstring strain. Counsell noted that the severity of the injury until Taillon receives imaging Monday, but the Cubs have already determined that the hamstring strain will keep the right-hander out of commission for at least the next two weeks. Javier Assad tossed 6.1 shutout innings in long relief following Taillon's departure Sunday, but Assad could end up sticking in the bullpen if Matthew Boyd (knee) is cleared to return from the 15-day IL by the time Taillon's turn in the rotation comes up next weekend in San Francisco.