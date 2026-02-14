Assad arrived at Chicago's spring training Thursday after a slight delay due to a visa issue, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Assad was slightly delayed in his arrival from his native Mexico, but it doesn't seem that the issue will interrupt his spring routine at all. The 28-year-old has served as both a starter and a long reliever the past few seasons for the Cubs. Assad missed most of last year with an oblique injury and will look to turn in a fully healthy campaign in 2026. He looks destined for the bullpen with the Cubs adding Edward Cabrera to the rotation and Cade Horton emerging as a strong starting option last season.