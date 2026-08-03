Cubs' Javier Assad: Awarded start Tuesday

Assad is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Assad earned himself a second straight turn through the rotation after he struck out six and allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks in 4.1 innings in a start against the Cardinals on Thursday. The right-hander could have a longer leash Tuesday after tossing just 83 pitches versus St. Louis, but he'll also get a tougher matchup, taking on a Dodgers offense that has posted an MLB-best 113 wRC+ on the season. In addition to facing off against a tough lineup, Assad's chances of earning a win will be further dimmed by going head-to-head with two-time Cy Young Award Tarik Skubal, who will make his Dodgers debut Tuesday.