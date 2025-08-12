The Cubs activated Assad (oblique) from the 60-day injured list, and he's expected to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ben Brown had originally been slotted in as Tuesday night's starter in Toronto, but Assad is back from IL and will make his 2025 season debut after coming back from a strained oblique. Assad made five rehab starts in the minors, pitching to the tune of a 2.45 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across 18.1 innings. He built up to 68 pitches in his latest rehab start last Wednesday.