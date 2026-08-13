Cubs' Javier Assad: Credited with second save

Assad secured the save against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out three.

After the Cubs built a 9-5 lead in the sixth inning, Assad closed it out for Chicago on Wednesday to help give other members of the bullpen a respite. The right-hander has a quality 3.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB with two saves in as many chances over 80.1 innings this season (10 starts), and he should remain a swingman as opposed to a consistent high-leverage option.