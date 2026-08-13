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Cubs' Javier Assad: Credited with second save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Assad secured the save against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out three.

After the Cubs built a 9-5 lead in the sixth inning, Assad closed it out for Chicago on Wednesday to help give other members of the bullpen a respite. The right-hander has a quality 3.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 53:21 K:BB with two saves in as many chances over 80.1 innings this season (10 starts), and he should remain a swingman as opposed to a consistent high-leverage option.

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