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Cubs' Javier Assad: Dispatched to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs optioned Assad to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Assad lost his spot in the rotation in the aftermath of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and after making his last two appearances as a reliever, he'll now end up losing his spot on the active roster after the Cubs reinstated Edward Cabrera (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start versus the Cardinals. Even though the Cubs now have a full rotation, Assad is expected to get stretched back out at Triple-A to offer insurance in case injuries test the big club's starting depth down the stretch.

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