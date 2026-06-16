Cubs' Javier Assad: Drawing another start

Assad is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies at Wrigley Field.

After spinning 6.1 scoreless innings of long relief June 7 against the Giants in Chicago following Jameson Taillon's (hamstring) early exit, Assad ended up taking over as the Cubs' new No. 5 starter last week following Taillon's move to injured list. Assad thrived again in a matchup with a weak Giants offense -- this time in San Francisco -- striking out five batters over six shutout frames en route to picking up his fourth win of the season. The right-hander will get another favorable matchup for his upcoming turn, but Assad's standing in the rotation will be murky following Wednesday's outing. After a recent setback, Matthew Boyd (knee/shoulder) was able to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, and he could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list to replace Assad in the rotation the next time the Cubs need a fifth starter.