Assad is slated to start Saturday's game in Cincinnati, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs have already clinched a playoff berth but are six games behind the Brewers in the NL Central standings heading into play Saturday, so the team is essentially locked into a best-of-three wild-card series in the postseason. As a result, the Cubs appear content to build in an extra day of rest for their rotation members heading into the playoff and will do so by having Assad make a spot start Saturday. Since moving to the bullpen earlier this month, Assad's lone relief appearance was a 2.1-inning outing back on Sept. 14, so he should be well rested and capable of providing plenty of length Saturday. Over six appearances (five starts) for the big club this season, Assad has gone 3-1 with a 4.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 27.2 innings.