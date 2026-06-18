Cubs' Javier Assad: Earns fifth win

Assad (5-1) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out one without walking a batter to earn the win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

Assad came up an out short of a quality start, but he picked up his second win in a row. He's allowed just two runs over 18 innings across three outings (two starts) in June while filling in for Jameson Taillon (hamstring) in the rotation. Assad now has a 3.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through 44 innings over 11 appearances (five starts) on the year. Taillon is expected to be out beyond the All-Star break and Matthew Boyd (knee/shoulder) is making a rehab start Saturday, so Assad is tentatively projected for at least one more start. He's lined up to face the Mets in New York next week.