Assad did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts over two innings.

Assad managed just 43 strikes on 74 pitches and generated only four whiffs in his first start since Sept. 5. The 28-year-old has logged a 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 31.2 innings through seven appearances (six starts) this season. If the Cubs elect to give him another turn in the rotation, he's lined up for a home matchup with the Cardinals next weekend.