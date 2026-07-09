Cubs' Javier Assad: Handed another start

Assad is slated to start Saturday's game against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

After being deployed in the bullpen June 30 versus the Padres, Assad slotted back into the rotation this past Sunday against the Cardinals, taking a no-decision while tossing 4.2 scoreless frames. With Jameson Taillon (hamstring) set to remain on his rehab assignment this week before likely returning from the 15-day injured list following the All-Star break, Assad will stick in a starting role for at least one more appearance. Once Taillon is activated, the Cubs will have rotation spots available for only two of Assad, Colin Rea and David Peterson.