Assad (4-1) allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.1 shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cardinals.

Assad closed out the regular season by winning four of his last five outings, one of which was a relief appearance. In that span, he gave up nine runs across 23 innings with a 14:9 K:BB. The right-hander has a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 37 innings through eight appearances (seven starts) this season. His 79-pitch outing Sunday will likely keep him off the Cubs' roster for the wild-card round versus the Padres, but Assad could be included in the bullpen if Chicago advances to the NLDS.