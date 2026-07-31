Cubs' Javier Assad: No-decision vs. St. Louis

Assad did not factor into the decision for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six across 4.1 innings.

Assad worked out of the bullpen in each of his last two outings, but he was thrust back into a starting role Thursday after Shota Imanaga's scheduled start was pushed back to Friday against the Yankees. Assad allowed at least two baserunners in three of the five innings he pitched in but limited the damage to just one run. Given that Edward Cabrera (hamstring) and Ben Brown (hand) are both still on the 15-day IL, Assad should make at least one more turn in the rotation, which would line him up to face the Dodgers at home next week.