Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said Tuesday that Assad (oblique) is unlikely to return until August or September, 670 The Score reports.

Assad has been sidelined all season, having suffered a left oblique strain during spring training and then aggravating the injury during a rehab start in late April. Hawkins believes it's "reasonable" to think Assad can still contribute in 2025, but he doesn't expect the righty back before the trade deadline. Assad began playing catch in late May, but it's not clear where he's currently at in his throwing progression.