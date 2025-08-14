Assad is slated to start Sunday's game against the Pirates at Wrigley Field, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Assad had spent the entire season on the shelf while recovering from a left oblique strain before he returned from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays. The right-hander endured a rough 2025 debut, taking a loss while allowing four earned runs on eight hits and one walk over four innings. Though Assad will be in line for at least one more start Sunday, his stay in the big-league rotation could soon come to an end with Jameson Taillon (calf) tracking toward a return from the injured list next week.