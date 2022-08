Assad is listed as the Cubs' starting pitcher for Monday's game in Toronto, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Assad will get a chance to build on a strong MLB debut last week, when he struck out three over four scoreless frames in the first game of a doubleheader with the Cardinals. The rookie should be able to maintain a spot in the rotation until the Cubs get one of Keegan Thompson (back), Wade Miley (shoulder) and Adbert Alzolay (lat) back from the injured list.