Assad pitched five scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision in Monday's extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed four hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Assad made his MLB debut last week and tossed four scoreless innings. He followed that up with another strong outing, though he does have just four strikeouts versus six walks in his nine innings of work. The 25-year-old managed a 2.95 ERA across 36.2 innings at Triple-A Iowa this season, so while he won't keep posting zeroes, he could have some sustained success at the MLB level, particularly if he can cut down on the free passes moving forward. Assad will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start Sept. 6 against the Reds.