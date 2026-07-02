Cubs' Javier Assad: Rejoining rotation Sunday

Assad is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

After pitching 2.2 innings of long relief behind Matthew Boyd in his most recent appearance during Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Padres, Assad will slot back into the rotation weekend. While Assad has rolled to a 3-0 record, 2.70 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over his last three starts, the Cubs' willingness to use him in relief earlier this week could indicate that he's the pitcher most likely to move to the bullpen once the banged-up Chicago rotation gets some further reinforcement. Among the Cubs' injured starters, Jameson Taillon (hamstring) is the closest to returning and is set to make a rehab start Sunday, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to return from the 15-day injured list during the final week before the All-Star break.