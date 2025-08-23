Assad didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings.

The right-hander's lone blemish came on a solo homer by Yoan Moncada in the fifth, but he otherwise kept Los Angeles in check across his six efficient frames. It was just Assad's third start of the season, stepping into the rotation following the injury to Ryan Brasier, and he delivered with a quality start. Through those three outings, the 28-year-old has posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 14 innings.